'Bohot Pyaaari' Bharti Singh Radiates Pregnancy Glow In Maternity Shoot

Mom-to-be Bharti Singh has shared photos from her maternity shoot and they are beautiful, to say the least. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa are expecting their first child and the Khatra Khatra Show host is eight months pregnant. Sharing the photos, Bharti Singh wrote, "Aane wale baby ki mummy #babycomingsoon #momtobe #love #lovelyfeeling #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa." In the photos, Bharti Singh is seen cradling her baby bump. She wore subtle makeup and left her hair loose. Shamita Shetty commented, "Awww" followed by a red heart emoji. "So pretty," wrote Rubina Dilaik. Nakuul Mehta commented, "Bohot zyada pyaaari." Tahira Kashyap left a red heart and love-struck emojis. Karan Johar wrote, "So pretty," followed by an array of red heart emojis.

Check out the photos:

On Holi 2022, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhaciyaa wished their fans and wrote, "Hum Teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi. #babycomingsoon #babylimbachiyaa #momtobe #dadtobe #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh shared that for two and a half months, she did not realise that she was pregnant. "When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby," said Bharti.

On the work front, Bharti Singh is currently hosting Hunarbaaz and has launched the third season of her and Haarsh's show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.