Before The Kapil Sharma Show Airs, The Cast Gets Vaccinated. See Pic

Before beginning the shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show, all the cast members got their shots of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday afternoon. Kapil Sharma posted a picture of himself along with the cast of the show, which includes Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. They can be seen posing with a photo booth, the text on which reads 'I am Covid-19 vaccinated.' Posting the selfie, the show's host Kapil Sharma wrote in his caption: "Are you vaccinated?" He accompanied the post with the hashtags #vaccinated, #covid, #covid19, #2021, #tkss3 and #thekapilsharmashow.

Earlier this week, Kapil Sharma trended big time after he announced that The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return on television with a new season. Posting a set of pictures with fellow comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar, he wrote: "New beginning with all the old faces. #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon."

The comedian took a break from work in February after the birth of his second child, a baby boy named Trishaan. When his fans had asked him if his talk show The Kapil Sharma Show won't be airing anymore, the comedian replied, "Only a small break." He added, "Because I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil Sharma is best-known for hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He stepped in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and he dubbed for the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2. He will soon feature in a Netflix special.