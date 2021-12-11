Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Pregnancy. See Trending Post

Bharti Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bharti.laughterqueen)

Congratulations, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post on Friday night. Bharti Singh, who married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a big fat Punjabi wedding in Goa in December 2017, shared a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai' on her Instagram profile as well as her and Haarsh's new YouTube channel and wrote: "Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise (this was our biggest surprise)." In the video, Bharti Singh can be seen taking a pregnancy test on-camera and gasping in excitement after seeing the positive test result.

Later in the video, the comedian can be seen dancing and waking Haarsh Limbachiyaa up to share the good news with him. He hugs Bharti and jokingly says: "Achcha hua Bharti record kar rahi hai. Hum maa banne wale hai" before hilariously adding: "Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon, aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai, kyunki bachcha aane wala hai."

Check out Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's pregnancy announcement here:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child in April or early May, the comedian confirmed in an interview with ETimes.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 3 in Goa. It was proceeded by haldi ceremony, mehendi function, a pool party and a sangeet ceremony. Several celebs such as Monalisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajput; comedian Sunil Grover; Anita Hassanandani; Kishwer Merchant, her husband Suyyash Rai and Karan Wahi attended the wedding festivities.

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have worked together on several reality shows. They participated in Nach Baliye 8 and currently host The Indian Game Show together. Bharti has hosted and participated in TV shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.