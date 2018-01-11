Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Honeymoon Pics Are A Dream

TV star Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa married in December last year, took some time off and set off for their much-awaited honeymoon to Europe. Bharti and Haarsh have been filling up a virtual album with pictures from across Europe. In between, the duo travelled to Dubai for a short trip and enjoyed the Christmas festivities there. Bharti and Haarsh recently landed in Italy and made it look a lot more fabulous. They posed in front of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa and Bharti captioned the photo as "Romancing on the streets of Italy." Bharti and Haarsh also celebrated the New Year hopping around Amsterdam, Netherlands. The love birds have already enjoyed in Prague, have relished ice cream in Budapest's cold weather and made awesome memories in Rome, Italy - there's proof on social media.
Highlights
- Bharti Singh filled up her social media with honeymoon photos
- Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are loved up in Europe
- Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3rd, last year
Bharti and Haarsh showing off their photography skills.
The couple celebrated their first month wedding anniversary.
Bharti Instagrammed this adorable picture with a heartfelt message. "Once in a while right in the middle of ordinary life, love gives a fairly-tale."
Adorable pictures, aren't they?
Bharti and Haarsh had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 3rd in Goa. The shaadi was attended by Bharti's close friends and colleagues from the industry. Actors like Monalisa, Karan Wahi, Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy, Kishwer Merchant and others were in attendance.
Bharti and Haarsh together participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Bharti has been part of various shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.