Bharti Singh To Undergo Gallbladder Surgery, Shares Health Update

Bharti Singh shared this image. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Comedian Bharti Singh is currently hospitalised. On Thursday, Bharti Singh shared a vlog and shared her health update with her fans. Currently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, Bharti Singh revealed that tests have confirmed the presence of gallstones, necessitating surgery. Documenting her journey from the hospital bed alongside her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti captured her experience in a video posted on her YouTube channel. Initially attributing her discomfort to high acidity or food poisoning, she said that she recently learned the true cause behind her severe abdominal pain: gallstones. Bharti described the past three days as "terrible".

Bharti Singh informed her fans that she had been asked to undergo surgery immediately. Bharti Singh said the pain was “unbearable,” following which the doctors had asked her to follow the liquid diet. Bharti Singh added that she hasn't been able to sleep properly as she terribly misses her two-year-old son, Gola. She got emotional and said, “No mother, who has a young child, should stay away from them or be in the hospital. Haarsh informed me that he is playing and if he asks where Mom is, they say I am off to shoot! It is just a matter of a few days."

Bharti also spoke about the blood tests that are lined up for her. “May you all always stay healthy, because I have a two-year-old child and I have not even stayed a single night without him and now… There are a lot of people at home, his grandmothers, and aunts, but not me. I am so sorry. Please pray for me that I recover soon and be with him,” she said.

For the unversed, Bharti Singh got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017. They are parents to a son named Laksh.