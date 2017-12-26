Viral: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Are Loved Up In Dubai. See Honeymoon Pics

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who recently got married, are making Dubai look a lot more fabulous. The couple are in the UAE, for their honeymoon and are 'loving the magic.' Bharti and Haarsh have all sorts of adventures on their honeymoon itinerary and are checking them off one by one. They have celebrated Christmas in the most adorable manner, have taken lots of selfies and will now head to Europe for their further vacation - we know all of this because Bharti and Haarsh have filled up their social media with super cute pictures from Dubai, which will definitely give you couple goals. In one of the photos, shared by Haarsh on Instagram, he is seen kissing Bharti while in the other Bharti and Haarsh are posing for some perfect selfies. This was enough to get the Internet crack up.
Take a look at Bharti and Haarsh's dreamy honeymoon pictures:
"Marriage is having a sleepover with your best friend every night.... One month of total fun and pampering with @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #bhaarsh in #Europe #honeymoon #holidays #loveisintheair," Instagrammed Bharti.
Bharti and Haarsh had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 3 in Goa. Ahead of the wedding Bharti and Haarsh had their haldi ceremony, mehendi function, a pool party and also a sangeet ceremony. The shaadi festivities were attended by many TV stars including Monalisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajput; comedian Sunil Grover; Anita Hassanandani; Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai and Karan Wahi among others.
Bharti also hosted a reception party after the wedding for her family members and close friends.
Here is a glimpse of Haarsh and Bharti's big fat Punjabi wedding.
Of their honeymoon, Bharti earlier told Times Of India: "We have finalised Europe for our honeymoon. We are dying to go to Spain, Barcelona, France, Rome." Bharti and Haarsh together participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Bharti has been part of various shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.