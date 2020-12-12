Trending: Pics And Videos From Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh's Wedding

Choreographer Punit Pathak with Nidhi. (Image courtesy: punitjpathak_love)

Choreographer Punit Pathak and his fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh had a dreamy wedding on Friday. The couple, who got engaged in August, looked surreal at their wedding, which was also attended by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Nidhi Moony Singh and Punit wore colour-coordinated outfits on their big day - she looked stunning in a pink lehenga while the choreographer opted for a peach-colour sherwani. Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have been shared by Bharti Singh on her Instagram profile, as well as by fan clubs dedicated to Punit Pathak. In one of trending videos from the wedding festivities, Bharti can be seen dancing with Punit to dhol beats.

Check out trending pictures and videos from Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's wedding here:

A couple of days before their wedding, Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh announced their wedding date with adorable Instagram posts. "A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM!" wrote Punit while Nidhi captioned her post: "11.12.2020. Saath janmon ki yeh pehli tareekh hai, Punit."

On their engagement day in August, Punit Pathak was dressed in a green sherwani and Nidhi wore a yellow saree. "To the beginning of always! I sixth sense you, Nidhi Mooney Singh," Punit wrote in the caption of one of his engagement pictures.

Punit Pathak, winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2019, has also featured in a couple of Bollywood films like ABCD, ABCD 2, Street Dancer and Nawabzaade.