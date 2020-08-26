Choreographer Punit Pathak Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh. See Pics

Punit Pathak shared this photo. (Image courtesy: punitjpathakofficial)

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak, who also won the ninth season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on Wednesday. The actor announced the big news on social media by sharing beautiful pictures from their engagement ceremony. In the photos, which Punit captioned: "To the beginning of always! I sixth sense you, Nidhi Mooney Singh," he can be seen wearing a green kurta-pyjama set while Nidhi can be seen dressed in a yellow saree, which she paired with a red and gold dupatta. The photos feature the couple happily posing for the camera.

Here are the pictures from Punit Pathak and Nidhi's engagement ceremony:

Reacting to Punit's posts, his friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry such as actors Varun Dhawan, who worked with him in ABCD franchise and Street Dancer 3D, Esha Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Gauahar Khan, choreographers Remo D'Souza, Terence Lewis, Kunwar Amar, Aishwarya Usha Radhakrishnan, Raghav Juyal, Mudassar Khan, Neeti Mohan, Faisal Khan, singer Aditya Narayan and comedian Sugandha Mishra wished the couple in the comments section.

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta and Aditya Narayan's comment on Punit's post.

Screenshot of Gauahar Khan, Gajraj Rao, Sugandha, Faisal, Tushar Kalia, Neeti Mohan and Mudassar Khan's comments on Punit's post.

Screenshot of Raghav, Remo, Suresh, Sushant Khatri, Aishwarya Usha, Kunwar Amar and Terence's comments on Punit's post.

Last month, Punit Pathak made Nidhi's birthday special by wishing her on social media like this: "Celebrating this day to celebrate you! You that made us - US ... celebrating this day to make you feel you are special, special in a way that I wanna celebrate you every day! May you be happy all the way with all your dreams coming true. Happy birthday to my strength, my weakness, my lobster."

Punit Pathak started his career in the entertainment industry as a contestant on reality show Dance India Dance Season 2. Since then, he has featured in several dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dil Hai Hindustani, Dance Plus, India Banega Manch, Dance Champions and India's Next Superstars among others. He also won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 last year.

Punit has featured in a couple of Bollywood films like ABCD, ABCD 2, Street Dancer and Nawabzaade.