Inside Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh's Reception: A Special Performance By The Couple And Other Viral Videos

A photo from Punit and Nidhi's reception. (courtesy: muktimohan)

Highlights Punit and Nidhi hosted a reception in Mumbai on Saturday

Thy got married on Friday

Punit and Nidhi gave a special performance

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh, after getting married in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on Friday, continued the wedding festivities with a grand reception on Saturday night. For the reception, Punit opted for a white suit and a printed shirt. He accessorised his look with glasses, while Nidhi picked a cream outfit for the reception. Besides members of the couple's family, the reception was also attended by actress Mouni Roy, Shakti and her sister Mukti Mohan among others. Punit's dancer friends were also spotted at the reception. Pictures and video from the reception surfaced on social media and they are spreading like wild fire. The couple also gave special performances.

See the pictures and videos here:

Mouni Roy, whose choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 was Punit Pathak, also attended the reception. A video of the actress dancing to the song Kajra Re at the reception, is trending big time. Check out the video here:

Here are some more videos from the reception:

Mukti Mohan, who attended the reception along with her dancer sister Shakti Mohan, shared a picture and she wrote: "SaReGaMaPaDhaNiiiiii pe lock kiya jaaye kyunki it's time to celebrate #PseNiTak. Congratulations mere doston! Pyaar aur bohat saara pyaarand lots of years of understanding and togetherness. #weddingfun #yaarkishaadi #weddingvibes."

Check out trending pictures and videos from Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's wedding here:

Punit Pathak, choreographer-actor has starred in films like ABCD, ABCD 2, Street Dancer and Nawabzaade. He also won the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2019.