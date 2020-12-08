Choreographer Punit Pathak And Fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh Announce Wedding. Details Here

Punit Pathak shared this photo. (Image courtesy: punitjpathakofficial )

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak and his fiancée Nidhi Moony Singh will get married this week, the couple announced the good news in adorable Instagram posts on Tuesday. Punit and Nidhi got engaged in August this year during the lockdown. Sharing a picture of their wedding date - December 11, 2020 - Punit wrote: "A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM!" The caption on Nidhi Moony Singh's post read: "11.12.2020. Saath janmon ki yeh pehli tareekh hai, Punit."

In August, Punit Pathak got engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh in an intimate ceremony. He shared stunning pictures from the ceremony, in which he can be seen wearing a green kurta-pyjama set while Nidhi can be seen sporting a yellow saree, which she paired with a red and gold dupatta. Sharing the photos, Punit captioned them: "To the beginning of always! I sixth sense you, Nidhi Mooney Singh."

Punit Pathak made his debut in the entertainment industry as a contestant on reality show Dance India Dance Season 2. Post that, he featured in multiple dance reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dil Hai Hindustani, Dance Plus, India Banega Manch, Dance Champions and India's Next Superstars among others. He also won the ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi last year.

Punit has also featured in a couple of Bollywood films like ABCD, ABCD 2, Street Dancer and Nawabzaade.