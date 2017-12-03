Bharti Ki Baraat: Inside Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Grand Mehendi And Sangeet Celebrations. See Pics

Highlights
- Bharti Singh's mehendi function was held yesterday
- Mehendi function was followed by sangeet and cocktail party
- Monalisa, Kishwer Merchant and others were present
These pictures will definitely give you shaadi vibes:
Bharti's mehendi was followed by a sangeet function and cocktail party. Comedian Sunil Grover and TV actor Maniesh Paul joined in the festivities.
Bharti and Haarsh arranged two functions in Mumbai, which were Bharti's bangle ceremony and Mata Ki Chowki.
After the wedding, Bharti and Haarsh will spend their honeymoon in Europe. The couple have planned to go to Spain, Barcelona, France and Italy.
We already can't wait for Bharti ki baraat. Are you excited?