Bharti Ki Baraat: Inside Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Grand Mehendi And Sangeet Celebrations. See Pics

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will get married today in Goa

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 03, 2017 10:59 IST
Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa at the mehendi. (Image courtesy: bharti.singh_fan)

New Delhi: 

  1. Bharti Singh's mehendi function was held yesterday
  2. Mehendi function was followed by sangeet and cocktail party
  3. Monalisa, Kishwer Merchant and others were present
Yay! Finally the big day is here. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will exchange wedding vows today in Goa. The shaadi festivities are in full swing and the bride-to-be is having the time of her life. Yesterday, the wedding ceremonies kicked off with Bharti's mehendi function followed by sangeet and cocktail party. Dulhaniya Bharti looked pretty in a green lehenga choli while fiancé Haarsh was twinning with her love. Joining Bharti and Haarsh in the festivities were TV stars Kishwer Merchant with husband Suyyash Rai, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi and Monalisa among others. Bharti shared a video of her mehendi and wrote: "Mehendi lagake rakhna... Doli sajake rakhna... Ye sab Toh Maine Kar liye @haarshlimbachiyaa30 tum kya karoge?":
 
 
 


These pictures will definitely give you shaadi vibes:
 
 

Bharti's mehendi was followed by a sangeet function and cocktail party. Comedian Sunil Grover and TV actor Maniesh Paul joined in the festivities.
 
 
 

Bharti and Haarsh arranged two functions in Mumbai, which were Bharti's bangle ceremony and Mata Ki Chowki.

After the wedding, Bharti and Haarsh will spend their honeymoon in Europe. The couple have planned to go to Spain, Barcelona, France and Italy.

We already can't wait for Bharti ki baraat. Are you excited?

