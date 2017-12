Bharti Ki Baraat: Inside Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Grand Mehendi And Sangeet Celebrations. See Pics

Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa at the mehendi. (Image courtesy: bharti.singh_fan )

Mehendi lagake rakhna... Doli sajake rakhna... Ye sab Toh Maine Kar liye @haarshlimbachiyaa30 tum kya karoge? #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:46am PST

Thank you so much @ritasondagar and team for the wonderful Mehendi.... Mehendi is a very important aspect of marriage and you've made all of us really happy with your beautiful and intricate designs #mehendi #weddingdiaries #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #lessthan24hours A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Swag wali Dulhania Mehendi rach gayi hai... Ab countdown begins #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #weddingdiaries #gettinghitched #mehendinight A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

#bhartiwedshhaarsh #bhartikibaraat A post shared by Bharti dii I love you (@bharti.singh_fan) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Bharti & Harsh twinning in Green for their Mehendi ceremony today in Goa. Follow @InstantBollywood . . #Instantbollywood #bollywood #bhartisingh A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:56am PST

Yay! Finally the big day is here. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will exchange wedding vows today in Goa. Thefestivities are in full swing and the bride-to-be is having the time of her life. Yesterday, the wedding ceremonies kicked off with Bharti's mehendi function followed by sangeet and cocktail party.Bharti looked pretty in a greenwhile fiancé Haarsh was twinning with her love. Joining Bharti and Haarsh in the festivities were TV stars Kishwer Merchant with husband Suyyash Rai, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi and Monalisa among others. Bharti shared a video of her mehendi and wrote: "":These pictures will definitely give youvibes:Bharti's mehendi was followed by a sangeet function and cocktail party. Comedian Sunil Grover and TV actor Maniesh Paul joined in the festivities.Bharti and Haarsh arranged two functions in Mumbai, which were Bharti's bangle ceremony and Mata Ki Chowki. After the wedding, Bharti and Haarsh will spend their honeymoon in Europe. The couple have planned to go to Spain, Barcelona, France and Italy.We already can't wait for Bharti. Are you excited?