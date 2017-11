Bharti Ki Baraat: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Mata Ki Chowki. See Pics

Highlights Bharti Singh wore a peach and red suit at Mata Ki Chowki Monalisa and other TV stars were present at the function Bharti will marry Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3

With The Beautiful Would Be Bride.... 3days to go #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshaarsh #matakichowki #aboutlastnight #beautifulbride #loveyoulots A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

Monalisa with husband Vikrant

Countdown begins. Bangle ceremony of @bharti.laughterqueen ! Can't wait for the wedding. #Shenanigans #BhartiKiBaaraat A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Mere haathon mein nau chudiyaan hai.... Nahi nahi... Nau nahi bahut saari chudiyaan hai About all the last night fun at the first function of my #wedding with all the #girls #aboutlastnight #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bangleceremony #shaadishenanigans A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Bhartiis just round the corner. Comedian Bharti Singh is all set to marry scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3 in Goa. Before the couple leave for Goa, Bharti and Haarsh's families arranged a Mata Ki Chowki on Wednesday in Mumbai. Joining Bharti and Haarsh in Mata Ki Chowki were television stars Giaa Manek aka Gopiof, ex-contestant Monalisa with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, comedian Mubeen Saudagar and others. Bharti looked stunning in a peach and red suit by Ashish and Shefali and she accessorised her outfit with gold jewellery while Haarsh was handsome in a royal blue. Sharing a sweet picture of herself with fiancé Haarsh from the function, Bharti wrote: " Grateful for all the things God has showered upon me. .. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings always."Monalisa also posted a cute picture with Bharti and wrote: "With The Beautiful Would Be Bride.... 3days to go."Here are some inside pictures from Bharti and Haarsh's Mata Ki Chowki:Before the Mata Ki Chowki function, Bharti began her wedding festivities with her bangle ceremony, which was held on November 28.Earlier Bharti shared the wedding details with Times Of India . Of her wedding dress she told: "For the wedding, I am wearing a Fuchsia Pinkwhich will have a detailed work while Harsh will wear a royal bluefor the wedding." Bharti also told that she has opted for a red(as per traditional Punjabi customs) and got it ordered from a place which is 100 years old and they are specialized in making bangles for brides. Bharti and Haarsh's fans can also be a part of their wedding with the web series, which will be live on YouTube.Bharti and Haarsh together participated in the dance reality show. Bharti has been part of various shows likeand