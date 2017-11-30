Bharti Ki Baraat: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Mata Ki Chowki. See Pics

Bharti ki baraat is just round the corner. Comedian Bharti Singh is all set to marry scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3 in Goa. Before the couple leave for Goa, Bharti and Haarsh's families arranged a Mata Ki Chowki on Wednesday in Mumbai. Joining Bharti and Haarsh in Mata Ki Chowki were television stars Giaa Manek aka Gopi bahu of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, comedian Mubeen Saudagar and others. Bharti looked stunning in a peach and red suit by Ashish and Shefali and she accessorised her outfit with gold jewellery while Haarsh was handsome in a royal blue sherwani. Sharing a sweet picture of herself with fiancé Haarsh from the function, Bharti wrote: "Grateful for all the things God has showered upon me... Thank you so much for all the love and blessings always."
Monalisa also posted a cute picture with Bharti and wrote: "With The Beautiful Would Be Bride.... 3days to go."
Here are some inside pictures from Bharti and Haarsh's Mata Ki Chowki:
Before the Mata Ki Chowki function, Bharti began her wedding festivities with her bangle ceremony, which was held on November 28.
Earlier Bharti shared the wedding details with Times Of India. Of her wedding dress she told: "For the wedding, I am wearing a Fuchsia Pink lehenga which will have a detailed work while Harsh will wear a royal blue sherwani for the wedding." Bharti also told that she has opted for a red chooda (as per traditional Punjabi customs) and got it ordered from a place which is 100 years old and they are specialized in making bangles for brides.
Bharti and Haarsh's fans can also be a part of their wedding with the web series, which will be live on YouTube.
Bharti and Haarsh together participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Bharti has been part of various shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.