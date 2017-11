Bharti Ki Baraat: Bharti Singh's Wedding Celebrations Begin With Bangle Ceremony

Highlights Bharti Singh wore a Neeta Lulla ensemble at her bangle ceremony Bharti's close friends from TV industry were present at the function Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will get married on December 3

Bhartiis just round the corner and we already can't wait for the big day. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to get married on December 3 in Goa. With just a few days left for her wedding, Bharti began the wedding celebrations with her bangle ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai with her close friends and relatives. Joining Bharti in the celebrations were television stars Anita Hassanandani ofactress Adaa Khan, ex-contestant Monalisa and others. Bharti looked stunning in a redsuit by Neeta Lulla and she accessorised her outfit with lots of green and red bangles.Sharing a photo with the bride-to-be, Monalisa wrote, "Countdown begins. Bangle ceremony of @bharti.laughterqueen ! Can't wait for the wedding. #Shenanigans #BhartiKiBaaraat."Bharti also shared a couple of pictures from the bangle ceremony." Bharti captioned her pictures.Isn't Bharti looking gorgeous in red? Here are some other pictures from Bharti Singh's bangle ceremony: Bharti Singh and Haarsh will have two to three functions in Mumbai. Bharti and Haarsh earlier told Times Of India that their wedding guest list is too long. "I have worked really hard in the industry and share a good rapport with everyone. I will be personally inviting Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora for the wedding," Bharti told Times Of India. After the wedding, Bharti and Haarsh will spend their honeymoon in Europe. The couple have planned to go to Spain, Barcelona, France and Italy.We already can't wait for Bharti. Are you excited?