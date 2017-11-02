Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Wedding Plans Revealed

It has been a couple of days when Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced their wedding date with adorable posts. The couple just delighted their fans by revealing the details and plans about their wedding, which will happen on December 3. They got engaged in January in an extremely private ceremony. Haarsh is a scriptwriter and worked with Bharti in the reality shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show. From the wedding trousseau and guest list to their honeymoon plans, here's all you need to know about the grand wedding of Bharti and Haarsh. In an interview with Times Of India Bharti shared all the insides of the wedding.
Highlights
- Bharti Singh revealed the plans of her wedding
- Bharti will marry Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa
- The wedding will take place on December 3
Venue of the wedding
Bharti said, "The wedding will happen in Goa. It will be a three day affair."
Bharti Singh's Wedding Trousseau
"For the wedding, I am wearing a Fuchsia Pink lehenga, which will have a detailed work." Bharti's wedding lehenga will have a bride story. There will be windows crafted on the border of the lehenga which will depict every bride's story. The lehenga will be designed by Akashi Designer Studio - The Adhya Designer. "For the Cocktail party I will be wearing a blood red gown designed by Ashish and Shefali and the reception and bangle ceremony outfits will be designed by Neeta Lulla," Times Of India quoted Bharti as saying.
Haarsh's Wedding Trousseau
"Haarsh will wear a royal blue sherwani for the wedding, black tuxedo for reception and bottle green suit for the cocktail."
Wedding Card
Bharti told: "We have selected a beautiful card. It is really gorgeous, I can't describe in words how amazing it is. It goes perfectly with the venue of the wedding. It has the beach feeling to it."
Wedding Functions in Mumbai
"We will be having two to three functions in Mumbai. There will a Mata Ki Chouki on November 21st at Haarsh's place and then another one at my house on November 29th. There will be a bangle ceremony on November 27," Times Of India quoted Bharti as saying.
Guest list
Here comes the most exciting part about Haarsh and Bharti's wedding - the guest list. Of this, Bharti said, "The guest list is too long. I have worked really hard in the industry and share a good rapport with everyone. I will be personally inviting Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora for the wedding."
Bharti's wedding will also witness the reunion of comedians Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek. Of this, Bharti said, "Kapil bhai will be attending my wedding and Krushna will also be there. Kapil bhai will be done with the promotions of his film by November 24 (Firangi) so I am hoping he will be able to make it for the wedding."
Honeymoon plans
"We have finalised Europe for our honeymoon. We are dying to go to Spain, Barcelona, France, Rome," told Bharti Singh.
Well, after a short crash-course about Bharti and Haarsh's wedding details, we already can't wait for the big day.
Before that let's have a little sneak peek of Bharti and Haarsh's adorable pictures here: (You can thank us later)
Bharti and Haarsh together participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Bharti has been part of various shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
We are super excited for Bharti and Haarsh's wedding, are you?