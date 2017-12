Bharti Ki Baraat: Inside Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Big Fat Punjabi Wedding

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa at their wedding. (Image courtesy: Bharti Singh )

! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are finally married. Bharti and Haarsh got married yesterday in Goa. Bharti shared a heartwarming picture, in which the couple can be seen taking the. Bharti looked stunning in a fuchsia pinkdesigned by Akashi designer studio while Haarsh was handsome in a blue and white. Joining Bharti and Haarsh in the wedding festivities were TV stars such as ex-contestant Monalisa with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, Kishwer Merchant with Suyyash Rai, Karan Wahi among others. "Finally hitched! #gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh," Bharti captioned the picture.Here are some other pictures from Bharti's big fat Punjabi wedding:Bhartiwas followed by a wedding reception in which Bharti wore a beautiful gown by Neeta Lulla. Sharing a picture with husband Haarsh, Bharti thanked all thes for joining the couple in the wedding festivities.Bharti and Haarsh had a superb wedding and the duo completely enjoyed theirfunctions. Bharti and Haarsh had their haldi ceremony, mehendi, sangeet, cocktail party, Mata Ki Chowki and bangle ceremony.The couple are now all set to spend their honeymoon in Europe. Earlier Bharti had shared that she and Haarsh are super excited to visit Rome, Spain, Italy and Barcelona.Congratulations, Bharti and Haarsh on your wedding!