Bharti Ki Baraat: Inside Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Big Fat Punjabi Wedding

Lo aa hi gayi Bharti ki baraat! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are finally married. Bharti and Haarsh got married yesterday in Goa. Bharti shared a heartwarming picture, in which the couple can be seen taking the pheras. Bharti looked stunning in a fuchsia pink lehenga designed by Akashi designer studio while Haarsh was handsome in a blue and white sherwani. Joining Bharti and Haarsh in the wedding festivities were TV stars such as ex-Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, Kishwer Merchant with Suyyash Rai, Karan Wahi among others. "Finally hitched! #gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh," Bharti captioned the picture.
Highlights
- Bharti and Haarsh are now married
- Bharti's wedding was attended by TV stars such as Anita Hassanandani
- Bharti rounded off the wedding festivities with a reception party
Here are some other pictures from Bharti's big fat Punjabi wedding:
Bharti ki baraat was followed by a wedding reception in which Bharti wore a beautiful gown by Neeta Lulla. Sharing a picture with husband Haarsh, Bharti thanked all the baraatis for joining the couple in the wedding festivities.
Thank you for all the love and support to all the fans who have been with us virtually in all our wedding celebrations... Thanks a lot from @haarshlimbachiyaa30 and me Finale celebration of #bhartikibaraat wearing outfit by @neeta_lulla @houseofneetalulla and jewelry by @anmoljewellers #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #weddingdiaries #feelingblessed #gratitude #thanks #love
Bharti and Haarsh had a superb wedding and the duo completely enjoyed their shaadi functions. Bharti and Haarsh had their haldi ceremony, mehendi, sangeet, cocktail party, Mata Ki Chowki and bangle ceremony.
The couple are now all set to spend their honeymoon in Europe. Earlier Bharti had shared that she and Haarsh are super excited to visit Rome, Spain, Italy and Barcelona.
Congratulations, Bharti and Haarsh on your wedding!