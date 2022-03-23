Bharti Singh Reveals She Had To Make 'People Laugh' When Her Mother Was In The ICU

Bharti Singh with her mother (Courtesy: bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh, who is one of India's best comediennes, once had to perform when her mother was in the ICU. In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Bharti revealed that she had to make people laugh when her mother was in the ICU. She said, "When I did my first show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, we got a hotel stay sponsored by the show. I and my mother had this habit of eating only home-cooked meals and by consuming hotel food for several days my mother got a stomach ulcer, she was in the ICU and I had to go to my shoot and make people laugh for the semifinals of the show on that day," reported Hindustan Times.

Bharti Singh added that when she was backstage, she was thinking about her mother, who was in the ICU. "I kept on thinking that I am not even sure if I will win the show and I am not getting any money from here because I am a contestant and still, I have to stay here and leave my mother in this condition. I felt what kind of a life is this, at that point, I realised that if you have to become an artist you have to keep these personal things aside, you have to work for the audience, you have to make them laugh," concluded Bharti.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She is due in April.

On the professional front, she is hosting Hunarbaaz and has launched the third season of Khatra Khatra Khatra.

