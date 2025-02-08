Critics Choice Awards 2025: <i>Shogun, Conclave</i> Win Big. A Look At Full List Of Winners

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 winners are out. From major blockbusters to indie darlings, this year's ceremony is offering something for every film and TV enthusiast.

Demi Moore claimed the Best Actress award, while Adrien Brody took home Best Actor.

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, took place on February 7 (Feb 8 IST).

Here's a look at the winner's list till now:

Best Picture - Anora

Best Actor - Demi Moore

Best Actress - Kieran Culkin

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldana

Best Young Actor/Actress - Maisy Stella

Best Acting Ensemble - Conclave

Best Cinematography - Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu

Best Editing - Marco Costa - Challengers

Best Animated Feature - The Wild Robot

Best Comedy - A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine

Best Foreign Language Film - Emilia Perez

Best Director - Jon M. Chu - Wicked

Best Original Screenplay - Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay - Peter Straughan - Conclave

Best Production Design - Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked

Best Costume Design - Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Best Hair and Makeup - The Substance

Best Visual Effects - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - Dune: Part Two

Best Song - El Mal - Emilia Perez - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Camille

Best Score - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Drama Series - Shogun (FX / Hulu)

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun (FX / Hulu)

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Moeka Hoshi - Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Best Comedy Series - Hacks (HBO | Max)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO | Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO | Max)

Best Limited Series - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Liev Schreiber - The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Series - Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Series - X-Men '97 (Disney+)

Best Talk Show - John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (Netflix)

Best Comedy Special - Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Originally scheduled for January 12, the event was postponed due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.