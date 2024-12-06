Advertisement

Critics Choice Awards 2025 - Citadel: Honey Bunny To Shogun, Check Out Full List Of Nominees

Shogun is leading the pack with an impressive six nominations, including a nod for Best Picture

Read Time: 3 mins
Critics Choice Awards 2025 - <i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i> To <i>Shogun</i>, Check Out Full List Of Nominees
A still from Citadel: Honey Bunny.
The nominations for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards are in and Shogun is leading the pack with an impressive six nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Following closely behind are Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Penguin and What We Do In the Shadows, each earning four nominations. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
Interview with the Vampire
The Old Man
Shogun
Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Antony Starr, The Boys

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Michael Emerson, Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi, Shogun
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Anna Sawai, Pachinko
Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters

Best Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

English Teacher
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Asher Grodman, Ghosts
Harvey Guill&#233;n, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher
Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Masters of the Air
Mr. Bates vs the Post Office
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
We Were the Lucky Ones

Best Movie Made for Television

The Great Lillian Hall
It's What's Inside
Música
Out of My Mind
Rebel Ridge
V/H/S/Beyond

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Jessica Lange - The Great Lillian Hall
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Phoebe-Rae Taylor - Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Hugh Grant, The Regime
Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X
Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones
Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple
Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Leila George, Disclaimer
Betty Gilpin, Three Women
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco
Citadel: Honey Bunny
La Máquina
The Law According to Lidia Poët
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Senna
Squid Game

Best Animated Series Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Invincible
The Simpsons
X-Men '97

Best Talk Show

Hot Ones
The Daily Show
The Graham Norton Show
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Ali Wong: Single Lady
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Kevin James: Irregardless
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, will be broadcast live on January 12.

