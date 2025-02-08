Critics Choice Awards 2025: No Win For <i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i>, Samantha-Varun Dhawan's Series Loses To <i>Squid Game</i>

It was a bittersweet day for Indian fans at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 as their hopes for a significant victory were dashed. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny failed to bag the title of Best Foreign Language Series. Raj and DK's project lost to the critically acclaimed Korean show Squid Game.

Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

In another blow, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light also fell short in the Best Foreign Film category, losing to Emilia Perez.

Citadel: Honey Bunny, a high-stakes Hindi-language spy action series, serves as both a prequel and spin-off to Amazon Prime Video's Citadel. The series delves into the adventurous lives of Honey and Bunny, the parents of Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series).

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu lead the show. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay. The show offers a deeper look into the origins of key characters in the Citadel universe.

The series premiered on November 6, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.