Critics Choice Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia's <i>All We Imagine As Light</i> Loses To <i>Emilia Perez</i>

It's a bittersweet moment in the world of cinema. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light had its sights set on a major victory at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Film. The anticipation was high, the excitement palpable, and hopes were soaring - but the award ultimately slipped away to Emilia Perez.

The other nominees include Flow (Latvia), I'm Still Here (Brazil), Kneecap (Ireland) and The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany).

Earlier, All We Imagine As Light had also lost out to Emilia Perez on the Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture, where it was up against Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Additionally, All We Imagine As Light won't be seen at the 2025 Oscars as it failed to secure a nomination.

All We Imagine As Light made history earlier this year as the first Indian film to win the coveted Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It has since collected a range of prestigious honours, including the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle, among others.