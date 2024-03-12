Crew Song Ghagra: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Party Anthem

A still from the song Ghagra. (courtesy: YouTube)

The new song from the film Crew is out and it's a fun-riot. In the song titled Ghagra, the three lead actors of the film Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor can be seen dancing their heart out at a pub. Dressed in their party best, the leading ladies put their party shoes on and let their hair down. The video also features glimpses of Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma and Rajesh Sharma. In one scene, Tabu can be seen dancing while Kapil Sharma showers money on her. The three ladies are handed out a handsome amount of money in another scene. Money seems to be a leitmotif in the song. After all, how can one party without money?

The film song Ghagra is a new rendition of Ila Arun's Ghagra. Bharg has composed the music and words are by Juno and Srushti Tawade. Romy and Srushti Tawade have sung the song. Sharing the song Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Grab your #Ghagra, and get groovin' with your #Crew!Song out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29." Take a look:

Before the release of the song, Kareena teased fans with a glimpse of the song. "Money makes the world go round, and so does our #Crew Stay tuned for #Ghagra. Song out today," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

The song Naina from Crew was released a few days back. It has been composed by Raj Ranjodh and the lyrics are by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah. It has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. Sharing the song Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year! #NainaSong, out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29." Take a look:

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release in theatres on March 29, this year.