Crazy Viral: Sobhita Dhulipala, Flashing Her Big Smile, Spotted In Hyderabad After Getting Engaged To Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya gave their fans a pleasant surprise after they got engaged in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. Hours after their engagement, a video surfaced online in which Sobhita can be spotted seated inside a car. The Made In Heaven actor, wearing her engagement saree, can be seen flashing her pretty smile as the paparazzi managed to click a glimpse of her. A few seconds later, she can be seen glued to her phone. The caption accompanying the video read, "Beautiful @sobhitad glimpse Papped post engaged with @chayakkineni in Hyderabad." Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya's father and film veteran Nagarjuna shared the first picture from the ceremony and he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love." Take a look:

Rumours of Sobhita and Naga's relationship stared doing the rounds when their vacation pictures from Europe went viral in 2022. Following that, they were captured together a couple of times by the paparazzi. For the engagement, Sobhita wore a peach-coloured Manish Malhotra saree. Sharing details of her saree, the designer wrote, "Draped in a medley of textile specially sourced from the weaving communities of Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita was keen that this personal moment reflect her roots as well as pay homage to its rich traditions. She is wearing Uppada silk (from the region Uppada, Andhra Pradesh) in the golden blush colour of the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower commonly worn in the hair by Telugu women as well as the eternal Padmam (lotus) The silhouette, referenced from paintings of iconic Telugu artist 'Bapu' - is a derivation of the classic half-saree style worn by young women of South India." Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.