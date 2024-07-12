Crazy Viral: Pregnant Margot Robbie Went To Wimbledon And The Internet Is Obsessed

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: filesmargot)

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley enjoyed a date day at Wimbledon on Friday. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were pictured happily holding hands as they attended day 12 of the London tennis tournament at the All-England Club. The mom-to-be, 34, made her first public appearance since news of her pregnancy began doing the rounds on the Internet. She looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress.

The Barbie star's ensemble featured a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt, complemented by a black and white bowling-style bag. She completed her look with open-toe black mules and accessorised with rectangular sunglasses

The couple were seen sharing a kiss while watching the first semi-final on Centre Court between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

As soon as the pictures of their appearance went viral, the Internet users couldn't keep calm and flooded the social media handles with praises.

A fan wrote, "She with her hand on her belly." Another one tweeted, "Margot Robbie is the cutest mother." While a X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "OMG our pregnant Margot Robbie showed up with her baby bump", a comment read, "Mommy Margot, for real."

SHE WITH HER HAND ON HER BELLY 🥹 pic.twitter.com/YnNBxj3cDf — margot robbie files (@filesmargot) July 12, 2024

Mommy Margot, for real. — SometimesBBQ14 (@SometimesBBQ14) July 12, 2024

ICYMI: Earlier this month, People reported that Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together. The couple first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, where Ackerley was an assistant director and Robbie starred as Celine Joseph. They got married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.