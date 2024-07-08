Barbie Star Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting Their First Child: Reports

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: margotrobbieofficial)

Barbie star and Academy award-nominated actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley, confirmed several media reports. Speculation about the actor's pregnancy began to circulate across social media after photos from her vacation in Italy with her husband went viral. In the pictures, the couple was spotted enjoying a boat ride in Lake Como, Italy. Margot Robbie was seen wearing a white crop top, black low-rise pants and an oversized blazer that revealed a baby bump. Her husband, Tom Ackerley, opted for a more casual look with a beige shirt and brown pants. Multiple sources have since confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine. The couple however are yet to address the report.

The Suicide Squad star met her now-husband Tom Ackerley in 2013 on the set of the movie Suite Française. Margot Robbie and Ackerley got married in 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

Besides acting, Margot Robbie has also produced many Hollywood films. She is one of the producers of Barbie. For the unversed, director Greta Gerwig's Barbie was nominated for Best Picture in Oscars 2024. However the film, which was critically acclaimed failed to secure a win.

Tom Ackerly is a producer, actor and director. He and Margot Robbie co-founded a production company called LuckyChap Entertainment. They have produced films and web shows, including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman and Barbie.

On the work front, the Barbie star has two films in the pipeline - A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and Queen of the Air.