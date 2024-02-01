Oscars 2024: Margot Robbie On The Barbie Snubs - 'Greta Should Be Nominated As A Director'

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at an event. (courtesy: X)

Margot Robbie, who played the titular charater in the film Barbie, finally broke her silence on the Oscars sunbs that enraged the Internet to a great extent. Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive nominations in the categories of the Best Actress and the Best Director respectively. Reacting to on being left out of the nominations, Margot Robbie told Variety, "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed." However, she admitted that Great Gerwig's lack of inclusion was a bit upsetting for her. She said, "Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

Talking about people's strong reactions to her and Greta Gerwig's lack of nominations, Margot Robbie told Vaiety, "People's reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience". She continued, "Whether it's seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now...I've never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I've done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can't think of a time when a movie's had this effect on culture. And it's amazing to be in the eye of the storm."

However, Barbie co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and the Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively. The film has been nominated for the Best Picture as well. Earlier, Margot's co-star Ryan Gosling shared his disappointment with People and said, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

He added, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius." He mentioned, "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Barbie, one of the biggest hits of 2023, featured Margot Robbie in the eponymous role with Ryan Gosling as Ken, and America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell in supporting roles. The film is a modern adaptation of the Barbie-myth. In the film, Barbie discovers the real world with the real problems of patriarchy once she steps out of her dreamy homeland.