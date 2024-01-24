Oscars 2024: The Internet Is Drawing A Line From The Big Barbie Snubs To 'Mojo Dojo Casa House' IRL

Ryan Gosling in a still from Barbie. (courtesy: YouTube)

The Internet 'ken'not (pun very much intended) help but slam the Academy for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for their work in Barbie. While The Academy deemed Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig unworthy of nominations in the Best Actress and Best Director category, respectively, despite their acclaimed work last year, the Internet rooted for both the women. On X (earlier known as Twitter), fans flooded the space with multiple 'Mojo Dojo Casa House' references. FYI, in Greta Geriwg's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken transforms the Barbieland into a "Kendom" with his newfound power and stereotypes about masculinity after he discovers the concept of patriarchy in the real world. Mojo Dojo Casa House is what he calls it. The Internet was quick to draw the line from the Oscar snubs to the film.

"The Oscars are literally just a mojo dojo casa house," read this post.

Inputs from another user, "The Mojo Dojo Casa House energy of awarding an Oscar nomination for Ken but not Barbie or Best Director."

This scene from the film translated to a popular GIF choice for users slamming the Academy.

Another user wrote, "Greta Gerwig got snubbed for Best Director? The Academy is the true Mojo Dojo Casa House."

Another X user added, "The Godfather is cinema but a movie that makes fun of mansplaining cinema snobs who love The Godfather simply cannot earn a best director nomination. More from me on the #Oscars snubbing of Greta Gerwig for best director." About The Godfather reference in Barbie, in one of the scenes, President Barbie pretends to be interested in Francis Ford Coppola's classic. One of the Kens corrects her and describes the film as "a rich blend of Coppola's aesthetic genius combined with Robert Evans and the architecture of the '70s studio system."

The Godfather is cinema, but a movie that makes fun of mansplaining cinema snobs who love The Godfather simply cannot earn a best director nomination.



Similar thoughts echoed in this post: "The Academy really said this is my Mojo dojo casa house."

Let's just say the mojo dojo casa house references were unstoppable on X. Case in point: "Unfortunately after a year full of celebrating girlhood & empowering women, we are still just Barbies in Ken's mojo dojo casa house."

"Oscars coming to you live from the Mojo Dojo Casa House apparently," wrote another user, referring to the two major Barbie snubs this year.

"Guess the Oscar's this year will be held at the Mojo Dojo Casa house," another X post read.

Margot Robbie was snubbed for Best Actress nomination, while her Barbie co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and the Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively. A disappointed Ryan Gosling said in a statement shared with People, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."