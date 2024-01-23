Oscars 2024: The Internet Is Mad About Snubs For Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig In Nominations

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: BarbieFilm)

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards has been announced and the Internet is visibly unhappy as Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive nominations for their work in Barbie. Moments after the nominations were announced, social media exploded with comments about how the two were "snubbed by the Academy for Best Director and Actress." Many users also expressed their discontent over Ryan Gosling's nomination at the Oscars while Margot Robbie's name found no mention in the Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress category. ICYDK, Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. I'm Just Ken, which he sang, was also nominated for Best Original Song. Barbie star America Ferrera's name also featured among the Best Supporting Actress contenders.

See what the Internet has to say about the nominations:

Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?! #Barbie#Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/ePfuiDbEfm — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) January 23, 2024

ryan gosling got nominated but margot robbie didn't and Greta didn't as well. Once more the #Oscars proving the whole point of the movie WTF I'm so mad #barbie



pic.twitter.com/BxaO3xo5Bo — Ana 🦁 (@maxvcalloway) January 23, 2024

Me knowing that Margot Robbie deserved for Best Actess and Greta Gerwig for Best Director, but also knowing that Margot got nominated as a Producer and Greta as a Screenwriter! #Barbie got nom for 8 Oscars, including Best Picture. Let's celebrate 🥳 #Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/iJwiXBBDaz — Marcio D'Astrain  (@marciodastrain) January 23, 2024

So Greta Gerwig created one of the most original films of the decade, one that completely blew apart people's expectations of what a #Barbie movie could be & resonated with millions … yet apparently that's not *quite* worth a nomination for best director??? #Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/UXbm4zrdIy — Laura Tisdall (@LauraTisdall) January 23, 2024

After an insane year of saving movies, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have been snubbed by the Academy for Best Director and Actress. #Oscars#Oscars2024#OscarNoms#Barbiepic.twitter.com/W15cMH0aL8 — Priyant (@Priyant1987) January 23, 2024

No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film 😳 pic.twitter.com/SVpX6diGJb — Joe (@joeefoster) January 23, 2024

Speaking of the Oscar nominations this year, Oppenheimer filled up the list with 13 nominations. Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon were nominated in 11 and 10 categories respectively.

The Oscar nominations were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10 (early morning of March 11 for India) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie won the first-ever award for Cinematic And Box Office Achievement at the 81st Golden Globes. The Globes launched the new category this year to honor popular blockbuster films. At the Golden Globes, Barbie also won the best song for Billie Eilish and Finneas's What Was I Made For.

Meanwhile at the Critics Choice Awards this year, Margot Robbie's comedy film Barbie won 6 out of their record-breaking 18 nominations including Best Comedy, and Best Original Song.