Oscars 2024: Big Snubs For Barbie - See Full List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been announced and the slate of nominees contains two big snubs – actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive nominations for their work in Barbie. Apart from these notable omissions, Killers Of The Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for Best Actor as well. Oppenheimer filled up the list, however, with 13 nominations as did Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon (minus its male lead) with 11 and 10 nods. Leonardo's co-star Lily Gladstone, who became the first indigenous actress to win a Golden Globe earlier this year, will compete for an Oscar. Over at Team Barbie, there was heartbreak for its star and director but America Ferrera's name featured among the Best Supporting Actress contenders. Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor; I'm Just Ken, which he sang, was also nominated for Best Original Song.
All Oppenheimer acting nods were as expected – Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress; the first two won the Golden Globes in their categories. Other Golden Globe winners of the year also featured in the nominee list – Emma Stone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph among them.
Starting this year, the Academy that presents the Oscars have applied a diversity rule to Best Picture nominees – to compete in this category, films will be required to meet at least two out of a set of four “representation and inclusion standards.” The rule aims to increase screen portrayal and, in turn, employment of traditionally under-represented communities such as women, LGBTQ+ and groups based on race, ethnicity and disabilities.
The Oscar nominations were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10 (early morning of March 11 for India) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host. Here are this year's Oscar nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Oppenheimer
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Holdovers
American Fiction
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone Of Interest
Anatomy Of A Fall
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (Zone Of Interest)
Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall)
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Sandra Huller (Anatomy Of A Fall)
Annette Bening (Nyad)
BEST ACTOR
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Robert De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society Of The Snow (Spain)
The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
The Zone Of Interest (UK)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Four Daughters
Eternal Memory
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days In Mariupol
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The ABCs Of Book Banning
Island In Between
The Barber Of Little Rock
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
The After
Invincible
Knight Of Fortune
Red, White And Blue
The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Letter To A Pig
95 Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Oppenheimer
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Poor Things
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
What Was I Made For (Barbie)
The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)
It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
Wahzhazhe (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
BEST SOUND
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Barbie
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Poor Things
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society Of The Snow
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST FILM EDITING
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon