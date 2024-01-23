Oscars 2024: Big Snubs For Barbie - See Full List Of Nominees

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: BarbieFilm)

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been announced and the slate of nominees contains two big snubs – actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive nominations for their work in Barbie. Apart from these notable omissions, Killers Of The Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for Best Actor as well. Oppenheimer filled up the list, however, with 13 nominations as did Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon (minus its male lead) with 11 and 10 nods. Leonardo's co-star Lily Gladstone, who became the first indigenous actress to win a Golden Globe earlier this year, will compete for an Oscar. Over at Team Barbie, there was heartbreak for its star and director but America Ferrera's name featured among the Best Supporting Actress contenders. Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor; I'm Just Ken, which he sang, was also nominated for Best Original Song.

All Oppenheimer acting nods were as expected – Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress; the first two won the Golden Globes in their categories. Other Golden Globe winners of the year also featured in the nominee list – Emma Stone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph among them.

Starting this year, the Academy that presents the Oscars have applied a diversity rule to Best Picture nominees – to compete in this category, films will be required to meet at least two out of a set of four “representation and inclusion standards.” The rule aims to increase screen portrayal and, in turn, employment of traditionally under-represented communities such as women, LGBTQ+ and groups based on race, ethnicity and disabilities.

The Oscar nominations were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10 (early morning of March 11 for India) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host. Here are this year's Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

American Fiction

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone Of Interest

Anatomy Of A Fall

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (Zone Of Interest)

Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall)

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy Of A Fall)

Annette Bening (Nyad)

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Robert De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society Of The Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone Of Interest (UK)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Four Daughters

Eternal Memory

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The ABCs Of Book Banning

Island In Between

The Barber Of Little Rock

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

The After

Invincible

Knight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Letter To A Pig

95 Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Oppenheimer

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I'm Just Ken (Barbie)

What Was I Made For (Barbie)

The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)

It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Wahzhazhe (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

BEST SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Barbie

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Poor Things

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society Of The Snow

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST FILM EDITING

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon