<i>Barbie</i> Star Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Welcome A Baby Boy: Reports

Barbie actress Margot Robbie welcomed her first child - a baby boy - with husband Tom Ackerley, a source close to the couple confirmed People. The time of the baby's birth, name and other details are still awaited. After news of Margot Robbie's pregnancy broke out in media, the couple were first pictured attending the London tennis tournament at the All-England Club in July. The Barbie star wore a stylish ensemble and she completed her look with open-toe black mules and accessorised with rectangular sunglasses.

The Suicide Squad star met her now-husband Tom Ackerley in 2013 on the set of the movie Suite Française. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got married in 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. Besides acting, Margot Robbie has also produced many Hollywood films. She is one of the producers of Barbie. For the unversed, director Greta Gerwig's Barbie was nominated for Best Picture in Oscars 2024. However the film, which was critically acclaimed, failed to secure a win.

Tom Ackerly is a producer, actor and director. He and Margot Robbie co-founded a production company called LuckyChap Entertainment. They have produced films and web shows, including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman and Barbie. On the work front, the Barbie star has two films at hand - A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and Queen of the Air.

Barbie, one of the biggest hits of 2023, featured Margot Robbie in the eponymous role with Ryan Gosling as Ken, and America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell in supporting roles. The film is a modern adaptation of the Barbie-myth. In the film, Barbie discovers the real world with the real problems of patriarchy once she steps out of her dreamy homeland.