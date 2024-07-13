Margot Robbie Stylishly Debuted Her Baby Bump In A Black And White Polka Dot Dress At Wimbledon

Margot Robbie made quite a debut for her baby bump at Wimbledon hand in hand with her hubby, Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley made a date out of the Wimbledon tournament. The Barbieactress was seen wearing an asymmetrical white dress detailed with black polka dots, black mule heels and a pair of black sunglasses for the outing. The actress had stepped out to watch the first semi-final with her baby bump in full glory since the pregnancy had been revealed.

The 34-year-old actress looked chic and ready to take on Wimbledon in her elegant black and white-themed ensemble. Margot wore an asymmetrical dress with a sleeveless detail on one shoulder, wrap-around the neck and cowl-like coverup detail on the other. She teamed the dress with occasion-appropriate accessories including a black and white structured baguette bag worn under her shoulder, a pair of black coloured peep-toe mule heels and angular black sunglasses to keep the sunrays and bad vibes away.

For her hair and makeup picks, Margot opted for sleek blonde tresses left loose over her shoulders. On the makeup front, she wore a fresh base, a hint of blush, feathery brows and a nude brown toned lip colour to tie the look together.

What could be more pleasing than a picture-perfect Margot Robbie making her way through Wimbledon in chic white and black dots? Nothing, quite frankly.

