Margot Robbie Stylishly Debuted Her Baby Bump In A Black And White Polka Dot Dress At Wimbledon

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley made a date out of the Wimbledon tournament. The Barbieactress was seen wearing an asymmetrical white dress detailed with black polka dots, black mule heels and a pair of black sunglasses for the outing. The actress had stepped out to watch the first semi-final with her baby bump in full glory since the pregnancy had been revealed.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/margoteliserobbienews

The 34-year-old actress looked chic and ready to take on Wimbledon in her elegant black and white-themed ensemble. Margot wore an asymmetrical dress with a sleeveless detail on one shoulder, wrap-around the neck and cowl-like coverup detail on the other. She teamed the dress with occasion-appropriate accessories including a black and white structured baguette bag worn under her shoulder, a pair of black coloured peep-toe mule heels and angular black sunglasses to keep the sunrays and bad vibes away.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/margoteliserobbienews

For her hair and makeup picks, Margot opted for sleek blonde tresses left loose over her shoulders. On the makeup front, she wore a fresh base, a hint of blush, feathery brows and a nude brown toned lip colour to tie the look together.

What could be more pleasing than a picture-perfect Margot Robbie making her way through Wimbledon in chic white and black dots? Nothing, quite frankly.

.