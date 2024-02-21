The Internet Schools Vidyut Jammwal Over Dangerous Train Stunt In Crakk

Vidyut in the song. (courtesy: VidyutJammwal)

Sitting back and enjoying the view during a train ride is passe, at least for Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal. The actor, who is renowned for his incredible fitness levels, has shared the title track of his upcoming film Crakk and in it, he is seen performing a range of dangerous stunts. From hanging from the door of a moving train to jumping in and out of it while it is moving, Vidyut Jammwal's stunts are not for the faint-hearted. He is also seen jumping atop the roof of the moving train and sliding on the platform in a pair of kolhapuris while holding onto the train, which is in motion. Along with the video, Vidyut Jammwal said, “The title track is dedicated to all the Crakk daredevils who rule the streets and believe in Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!” The stunts have caught the eye of fans and while many have praised the actor, others have also pointed out that the stunts are incredibly dangerous and his post may encourage some fans to try to emulate the moves. It may be noted that the post does not feature any disclaimer advising people not to try such stunts.

For instance, one fan wrote, “Sir, I respect you most as a martial artist in the world but sir you need to stop these stunts. It can be harmful for this generation… teens can do this… I want to request sir.” Asking him to be more responsible with the stunts, another user said: “You will be very criticised for this if you are showing something like this in theatre what small kids will learn from you very disappointed sir awareness do support nahi.”

“This kind of stunt motivates the young generation which leads to major accidents. Nowadays, youth are attracted towards celebrities & try to replicate creating reels & shorts. I strongly protest against this and strict action has to be taken,” a person explained.

The same video was shared by Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk co-star Arjun Rampal with the caption, “An absolutely mind-boggling video and track. Well done boys. The title track is dedicated to all the CRAKK daredevils who rule the streets and believe in Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!”

Even this post attracted a bunch of concerned comments from fans. “Be ready to take responsibility for young kids getting motivation and losing life from this stupidity...Absurd,” one user said.

Another fan wrote: “Song thik hai, but it was unnecessary to do stunts on local [train].”

“Not done bro! You are a champ but this will motivate impressionable minds in a wrong way,” a comment read.

Crakk has been co-written and directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal. Touted as India's first-ever extreme sports action film, Crakk will release in theatres on February 23.