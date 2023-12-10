Inside Vidyut Jammwal's 43rd Birthday In The Himalayas: 'I Am Most Comfortable Outside My Comfort Zone'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: bkbtelly)

Let us all take a moment and wish Vidyut Jammwal a very happy birthday. The actor turns 43 today. Surprise. Surprise. Vidyut Jammwal has shared snippets of his birthday celebration amidst the Himalayan ranges. If you are expecting balloons, dreamy decor and a yummy cake, you can't be more wrong. The actor has taken some time off from luxurious life to embark on a journey of self-discovery. He added that it has become an “integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year”. Sharing some nude pictures of himself taking a dip in a stream, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised it, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing ‘who am I' as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”

Vidyut Jammwal added that he is “most comfortable outside my comfort zone”. He said, “I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of compassion. I vibrate at the frequency of determination. I vibrate at the frequency of achievement. I vibrate at the frequency of action. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness…”

Vidyut Jammwal concluded that he is “now ready and excited for his next chapter - Crakk releasing in theatres on February 23, 2024.” The pictures were clicked by a local shepherd, Mohar Singh.

Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa also stars Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal. The sports drama is directed by Aditya Datt. The film is jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films led by Abbas Sayyed. The makers of the film have also dropped a release date poster on Instagram and said, “Are you Crakk enough to risk it all to follow your dream? The stage is set for the ultimate game of survival on 23rd February 2024.”

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in IB71. The Sankalp Reddy film also featured Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil in a crucial role. IB71 was released on May 12.