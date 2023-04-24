IB71 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal Is On A 'Top Secret Mission To Save' India In Just 10 Days

Still from a video shared on YouTube.(courtesy: tseries)

Hey Vidyut Jammwal fans, did you miss watching him on the big screen? Then the trailer of his upcoming film – IB 71 – will definitely make your day. This one is a bit different from his usual line of films as it won't feature him performing high-octane action sequences. Through IB 71, Vidyut brings the “incredible true story that made (the country) win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.” That's not the only good part. Directed by National Award-winner Sankalp Reddy, the spy-thriller also stars Anupam Kher. It is based on true events, showcasing how IB (Intelligence Bureau) agent Dev Jammwal (played by Vidyut Jammwal) carries out a “top secret mission” tooutwit Pakistan with the help of 30 more agents in just 10 days. IB 71, also featuring Vishal Jethwa in a prominent role, will be released in theatres on May 12.

Unveiling the trailer on social media on Monday, the makers of IB 71 summed up the plot like this: “30 agents, 10 days, and 1 top-secret mission that was hidden for 50 years! Witness this incredible true story that made us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. IB 71 a patriotic spy thriller is an untold story based on true events where IB agent Dev Jammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) is on a top-secret mission to save the nation.”

IB 71 marks Vidyut's first film as a producer. It is backed by his production banner Action Hero Films, as well as by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Abbas Sayyed.

Watch the trailer of IB 71 here:

Vidyut Jammwal's performances in action films like Commando, Khuda Hafiz and Force catapulted him to fame. After a brief career as a model, he tried his hands at acting and successfully managed to carve a niche for himself as an action hero. He was last seen in the sequel to his 2020 movie- Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II.