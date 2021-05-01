COVID-Positive Randhir Kapoor In ICU; 'He's Stable': Hospital Source

A photo of Randhir Kapoor. (Image courtesy: dabookapoor )

Highlights "He's in the ICU for observation," said a hospital source on Friday night

"He will be in the hospital for a few days," the source added

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet'

Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, has now been shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital, reported news agency PTI. His condition is currently "stable" and he will be in the hospital for a few days, said a hospital source on Friday evening. "He is stable," said a hospital source on Friday and added: "He is in the ICU for observation. He will be in the hospital for a few days," reported PTI. Randhir Kapoor, 74, tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of days ago. He is the eldest son of iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

On Thursday, Dr Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the actor, told news agency PTI that his condition is "stable" and that there's nothing to worry. "He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," PTI quoted Dr Santosh Shetty as saying.

Randhir Kapoor younger brother Rishi Kapoor (67) died of cancer last year on April 30. Randhir's youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor (58), also died within a span of one year on February 9 this year.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Haath Ki Safai. He married actress Babita but the duo later parted ways. Randhir and Babita have two daughters - Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Both of them are actresses.

Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and they are parents to two sons.

(With inputs from PTI)