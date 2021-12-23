COVID-Positive Kareena Kapoor Shares An Update From Her Quarantine Life

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in isolation for COVID-19, is counting days to reunite with her family. The actress, on Thursday, shared an update from the 12th day of her quarantine life on her Instagram story. She wrote: "I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not...anyway, day 12...two days to go...stay safe all." Kareena Kapoor and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, contracted COVID-19 last week after attending a get-together at Karan Johar's residence. The actress has been recovering from the virus since Sunday.

See Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram story here:

On Monday last week, Kareena Kapoor announced that she has been infected with the virus. A statement on her Instagram story read: "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Earlier this month, on December 7, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were pictured at Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner; the next day, they attended a get-together at Karan Johar's house and tested positive for COVID-19 on December 12.

A section of the Internet has been seeing the dinner at Karan Johar's as the spreader of the virus among the stars. However, both Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar, who tested negative twice, issued statements - Kareena stated that she has not been unmindful of COVID safety rules and KJo denied that his house was a "hotspot for COVID."

Kareena, who was still in isolation on her son Taimur's birthday, wished him like this a couple of days ago.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium.