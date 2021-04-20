COVID-Positive Arjun Rampal Was Asked Who Clicked His Pics. 'Me On Timer,' He Replies

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy rampal72)

COVID-positive Arjun Rampal, who is currently isolating at home, has actively been sharing posts from his life in quarantine. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a set of pictures on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen painting. Sharing the pictures, Arjun Rampal captioned the post: "Trying something new... Quarantined." He accompanied his post with the hashtags #quaratinelife and #Day4. In the comments section of Arjun Rampal's post, an Instagram user asked, who clicked the pics, given the fact that the actor is in isolation. "Me on timer, discovering many new ways," replied Arjun Rampal.

On Saturday, Arjun Rampal, in his statement wrote that he has contracted the virus. He wrote: "Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and am home-quarantined. (I am) getting the needed medical care. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona."

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has been staying with her and Arjun's son Arik. "Sending out love, let's be safe, stay in," she wrote sharing this image over the weekend.

In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.