COVID-Positive Arjun Rampal Shares A Post From His 'Quarantine Life'

Arjun Rampal, who recently contracted the virus, shared a picture from his "quarantine life" on social media. The actor added in his post that he is busy "contemplating, reading" and more. He shared a few pictures on his profile and he wrote in his caption: "Day 2 quarantine life." He added the hashtags #books, #thoughts, #contemplate, #write and #gettoknowme to his post. The actor signed off his post writing, "All of you out there stay smart, stay safe." In the comments section of his post, Arjun's Instafam and friends wished him a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, Arjun Rampal, in his statement wrote that he has contracted the virus. He wrote: "Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and am home-quarantined. (I am) getting the needed medical care. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona."

Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.

Recently, Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal tested positive for COVID-19. All these actors are COVID-free now.