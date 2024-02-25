Count The Number Of Stars In Varun Dhawan's Post From WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2024 was nothing short of a star-studded extravaganza. From Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger Shroff, several big names graced the event with their performances. Now, Varun Dhawan has shared a carousel of pictures and videos from the ceremony, offering us a glimpse into this special day. First, he uploaded a video of his performance, where the actor can be seen dancing to the song Apna Bana Le Piya from his movie Bhediya. Following that, he shared a star-studded picture featuring Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, and himself posing alongside choreographer Shiamak Davar. The next slide showcases Kartik and Varun lifting the WPL trophy. Additionally, there are shots of the actor working out, taking a cold bath, and walking inside the stadium while the crowd chants his name loudly. Lastly, there's a groufie clicked by choreographer Marzi Pestonji, with everyone flashing smiles in the background.

While captioning the post, Varun Dhawan wrote, “A story of a day #apnabanalepiya Hung out with some friends. Had a chilled shower performed. Flew back with the King. All in all, felt we are part of a fraternity where we all uplift each other.”

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded Varun Dhawan's comment section with admiration. Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, “10 on 10 bro,” accompanied by fire and black heart emojis. Huma Qureshi shared black heart and raised hands emojis. Many others followed suit.

Varun Dhawan also posted a video to share the highlights of the Women's Premier League 2024. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Last night was (fire emojis) Thank u Bengaluru (folded hands emojis).”

Wait, there is more. Kartik Aaryan also shared the same picture featuring him and Varun lifting the WPL 2024 trophy. In the image, both stars are looking at the camera, sporting million-dollar smiles. In his caption, Kartik humorously wrote, “WPL Trophy Churane ki Ninja Technique [Ninja technique to steal WPL trophy].”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.