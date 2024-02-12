Huma Qureshi On Animal: 'Would Love To Do A Film Where I Can Hold A Machine Gun'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: humaqureshi)

Actress Huma Qureshi, in an exclusive chat with India Today, spoke about wanting to be part of a film like Animal. Speaking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, which earned Ranbir Kapoor a Filmfare award last month, Huma said, "I loved the film and really enjoyed it. I loved the machismo, action and music. It is a very crafty film and I feel like all kind of films should be made and, as an audience, it is your choice whether you want to watch that film or not."

The Gangs Of Wasseypur star continued, elaborating on her wish to do an action film like Animal where she can "hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people". She said, "I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something that is so destructive in the way. That's the way I would put it. When I see a Wolf of Wall Street or edgy films and I see an Animal, I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don't know what it is."

Meanwhile, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in titular roles, sweeped top prizes at the Filmfare Awards, held this year in Gujarat. While Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his role in Animal, the film also won in several other categories like Best Playback Singer, Best Music Album, Best Sound Design and Best Background Score.

Coming back to Huma Qureshi, the actress was seen in late celebrity chef and author Tarla Dalal's biopic titled Tarla, which received largely positive reviews. Before that, she starred in a web series titled Mithya.