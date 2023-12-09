Count All The Stars In Rana Daggubati's Post, Also Featuring Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

Rana Daggubati shared this image. (courtesy: RanaDaggubati)

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is having a great time in India. From attending the screening of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies to meeting superstar father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Ted Sarandos' itinerary looks all things fun. Rana Daggubati has shared a star-studded photo from the "fun evening" with Ted Sarandos and Monika Shergill, who is Vice President (Content) for Netflix India. In the pic, we can spot SS Rajamouli, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salman, Rana Daggubati and his father Daggubati Suresh Babu. Phew. Along with the picture, Rana Daggubati said, "A fun evening at home with friends, family, and Netflix."

Ted Sarandos' Hyderabad trip wasn't just limited to a fun evening with Rana Daggubati. He also met Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. How do we know? Well, Mahesh Babu has shared pictures on Instagram. The photos also feature Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, Monika Shergill and film producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Coffee and chill!! Some interesting conversations about the future of entertainment with the visionary Ted Sarandos and his fabulous team."

Ted Sarandos' pictures with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan literally broke the Internet. In these photos, the father-son duo, dressed in their fashionable best, are seen sharing a good laugh with Ted Sarandos.

Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR also met Ted Sarandos. Along with a set of pictures from their meet and greet session on X (formerly Twitter), Jr NTR said, “It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch Ted Sarandos. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food.”

It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch Ted Sarandos. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food. pic.twitter.com/aD82mcM2MY — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 8, 2023

We can't wait to see the next stop of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' India trip.