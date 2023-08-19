Britney Spears On Divorce From Sam Asghari: 'I'm A Little Shocked But...'

A throwback of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Singer Britney Spears has been in the headlines lately for her separation from her husband Sam Asghari. On Friday, the pop icon took to Instagram and spoke for the first time publicly about the end of her marriage to the 29-year-old model. She wrote, "As everyone knows, Hesam (sic) and I are no longer together... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business."

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that ! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses! If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors! But that's when I needed family the most! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally... not under conditions! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile."

The pair's split comes more than a year after they got married at an intimate, star-studded ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home in June 2022, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Asghari shared a statement regarding their split on his Instagram Stories Thursday, writing, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Britney and Asghari met when he was hired in 2016 to work on one of her music videos. They dated for several years before getting engaged in September 2021 and married the following year.

