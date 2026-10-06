"Completely False": Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's <i>Ranabaali</i> Makers Clarify Ticket Price Hike Reports

The makers of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have put an end to speculation around a possible increase in ticket prices for the upcoming period action drama. The film's production house, Mythri Movie Makers, has clarified that it has not approached the government seeking a ticket price hike for the film in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

The clarification came after reports claimed that the production house had applied for a Rs 50 increase in ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the reports on X on Monday, Mythri Movie Makers called the claims "completely false" and said no request for a ticket price hike had been made in either Telugu state.

The production house's statement read, "There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States."

The makers further confirmed that audiences will be able to watch the film at regular ticket rates. "Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season," the statement added.

Ticket pricing has remained an important issue for the Telugu film industry, particularly when big-ticket releases seek special permissions for higher rates. In Andhra Pradesh, ticket price increases require government approval, while producers and exhibitors have often raised concerns over existing price limits and the impact of rising production and distribution expenses.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set across the period between 1854 and 1878 and draws from regional history and folklore. The film follows a story of resistance and is mounted as a period action drama. The project will be released on October 16.

The film brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together for the third time after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). It is also their first release together since their marriage in February 2026.

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