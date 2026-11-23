An employee of DNEG, the visual effects studio owned by Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, has publicly criticised the company over its treatment of artists. He alleged that he was laid off after working for 4.6 years without receiving a salary increment.

Rahul Dhanwe took to LinkedIn to share his experience at the studio, revealing that he had spent the last two years working on Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

In his post, Rahul called out the company's senior management and said that employees had repeatedly been asked to support the company during difficult times. However, despite his years of commitment, he was eventually laid off.

"Well played, Namit Malhotra and The Ramayana World. Really well played! I spent 4.6 years at DNEG, including the last two years working on Ramayana."

"Senior management repeatedly asked us to support the company during difficult times. We did. For over four years, I worked without a single rupee of salary increment, hoping things would eventually improve. But what did we get in return? A layoff."

Rahul further said that he never expected any special reward for supporting the company but did not expect to be treated this way after investing several years of his career at the studio.

He also pointed out that the artists who worked on Ramayana would not share in the film's future success or profits.

"I never expected a special reward for supporting the company. But after investing 4.6 years of my career, this is certainly not the treatment I expected. We gave two years of hard work, skills, and dedication to Ramayana. In a way, our personal sacrifices became part of our contribution to the film. We won't share in its future success or profits. It honestly feels like we worked for charity."

Questioning how artists are treated in the industry, Rahul added that his experience at DNEG had affected his professional growth.

He also expressed regret over spending nearly five years at the studio, saying he could have progressed further in his career elsewhere.

"I understand companies are businesses, but does that mean artists should be treated as disposable resources? My biggest regret is that I wasted 4.6 important years of my career at DNEG. Had I spent those years elsewhere, I genuinely believe I could have grown much further professionally, financially, and creatively."

He also raised concerns about the artists currently working on Ramayana Part 2 and hoped they would not face a similar situation.

"I am also concerned about the artists currently working on Ramayana Part 2. I sincerely hope they don't face a similar situation. Honestly, DNEG has been the worst studio experience of my professional life. Such a big name, yet such a disappointing experience when it comes to treating artists. To fellow artists: Think carefully before joining DNEG. If you have another good offer, consider it first. Keep DNEG as your last option. I wasted 4.6 years. Please don't waste yours. Artists are not disposable resources. They deserve respect, stability, and fair treatment."

Ramayana continues its run at the box office, with the film crossing Rs 1,693 crore in worldwide gross collections.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

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