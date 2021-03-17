Cold Coffee Or Filter Coffee, Deepika Padukone? Wait, Is That A 'Trick Question'?

Deepika Padukone in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

In a new Instagram reel on Wednesday, Deepika Padukone answered some interesting 'This or That' questions and she was quick to respond to most of them, except one "trick question" - cold coffee or filter coffee? What's her preference? Well, her answer is... (drum roll) ... filter coffee, always. This doesn't come as a surprise to those who know that the actress loves south Indian food and filter coffee. The video that Deepika Padukone shared starts with her choosing "movie night" over "long walks" but she also added: "Depends on my mood...but okay, movie night." The next question asked was - "early mornings or late nights"? She said: "I am a morning person but also If I have a really fun party to go to then I am a night person."

When asked about her preference between "cold coffee and filter coffee," she replied: "You've given me really tough choices" and added: "Okay, I can't cheat on filter coffee, so filter coffee....this wasn't rapid at all."

Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone wrote: "Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking."

Take a look at her post:

It has now become a routine for Deepika Padukone to give her fans glimpses of her lifestyle and day-today activities through her Instagram reels. Some of her recent reels feature her dancing with husband and actor Ranveer Singh, her talking about her "favourite show" during the lockdown, her favourite TV series "growing up" and her "comfort food."

Check them out here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage marked her first project in Hollywood.

She has a couple of films lined up such as Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.