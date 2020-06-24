Claudia Ciesla Dedicates Her Fitness Video To Akshay Kumar. Here's What The Actor Tweeted

Claudia Ciesla in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Model Claudia Ciesla recently started fitness tutorials on YouTube and she dedicated her first video to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. In her tweet, Claudia referred to Akshay as "the fittest man in the industry." Attaching her video's link along with the tweet, Claudia wrote: "I dedicate this video to the fittest man in the industry - Akshay Kumar. Sir, you have always been an inspiration when it comes to fitness and being disciplined. Today I'm trying to motivate people with my workout videos and diet tips. Need your best wishes." Claudia featured in the song Balma from Akshay Kumar's 2012 filmKhiladi 786.

Reacting to Claudia's tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote: "That's very kind of you, thank you Claudia. It's a great initiative that you've started to help people get fit during this lockdown. Sending my best wishes to you for this wonderful endeavour."

Read Akshay Kumar and Claudia's Twitter exchange here:

That's very kind of you, thank you Claudia Its a great initiative that you've started to help people get fit during this lockdown. Sending my best wishes to you for this wonderful endeavour. https://t.co/O1H3Nev9QH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 24, 2020

Claudia Ciesla is a model-turned-actress, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV reality show Bigg Boss. She has been a part of films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Yaar Pardesi and Karma, to name a few. She also participated in the game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that includes Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He has also signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.