Christmas 2023: Inside Soha Ai Khan's Festive Famjam With Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan's wished her fans and followers on the eve of christmas with adorable pictures with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan treated her fans with some pictures of herself with her family. In the pictures shared, we can the trio sitting underneath a Christmas tree while wearing matching outfits. The three can be seen posing adorably for the gram. For the caption, the Rang De Basanti star wrote, "All is calm (not), all is bright - Merry Christmas everyone."

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's post:

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan dropped a couple of pictures from her celebration of Halloween day with her daughter Inaaya. She captioned the post, "Happy Halloween y'all... have a boo-tiful day!!" In the first picture, Soha can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. Inaaya, on the other hand, wore a black dress with a matching mask and an orange ballon in her hand. In another picture, Soha wore a black top with blue denim pants, while her daughter wore a black top with a shimmery blue skirt. Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, " Happy Halloween! Cuties !"

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Madgaon Express.The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.