Christmas 2019: 'Tis The Season To Be Jolly With Janhvi Kapoor And Other Celebs

The only thing we love more than Christmas greetings are early Christmas greetings. The Internet is bombarded with Christmas special posts and we are absolutely loving it. From celebs posing next Christmas trees to wearing Santa caps - Bollywood stars are Christmas ready and how. One such wish that has our heart happens to be from Janhvi Kapoor. The actress shared a "truly candid" picture of herself wearing a Santa cap on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "It's almost Christmas and I've got more than one reason to be this happy. This was truly candid." Janhvi did not reveal what the other reason behind her happiness is, but we are guessing that it could be the fact that her little sister Khushi Kapoor is back in Mumbai for her holidays.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

The Dhadak actress shared pictures from the sets of Dostana 2, in which she and the film's director Collin D'Cunha can be seen dressed as Santa. Take a look at the pictures here:

Screenshot of Janhvi's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who awaits the release of his film Good Newwz shared a picture with his co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh - all dressed in Santa caps. "The Batras are coming to spread some cheer this Christmas," Akshay captioned his post. Diljit Dosanjh also shared a Good Newwz post and added Christmas flavour to it (Santa caps, Christmas trees? Check).

Check out Akshay and Diljit Dosanjh's posts here:

Alia Bhatt and her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared super cute Christmas greetings.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Karisma Kapoor, who is in Jaipur for the holiday season (going by her latest Instagram post), can be seen wearing a t-shirt with the text 'Santa, I can explain' printed on it. She captioned the post: "Santa I can explain. I have not been naughty, only nice." She added the hashtags #earlymornings #christmastime and #christmas to her post.

What good is a Christmas greeting that doesn't feature little kids, right? Well, Sameera Reddy took care of that and shared a super cute picture of her son Hans Varde and daughter Nyra and she captioned it: "Is it Christmas yet? I'm hungry mama!"

Isha Koppikar also posted a Christmas special pic on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Isha Koppikar's Instagram story.

