Christmas 2019: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Farhan-Shibani, Janhvi And Others Attend Zoya Akhtar's Party

  • Zoya Akhtar hosted a small get-together on Christmas
  • She also invited Karan Johar
  • Ishaan Khatter was also there
On this Christmas, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted a small get-together, which was attended by some of her close friends from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Needless to say, Zoya's actor brother Farhan wouldn't have missed his sister's party for the world. He came along with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The duo looked adorable together as they were photographed arriving at the party in a car. Janhvi Kapoor also managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and was spotted at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party. She looked pretty in a white shirt and blue denims. Karan Johar was also spotted at the party.

Among others who attended Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party were Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Dia Mirza and Ishaan Khatter. Check out the pictures from the party:

"Mad-hatters" Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wished their fans on Christmas in a quirky style on social media. They brought "swag" in a whole new way by sharing identical posts. While Farhan captioned his picture: "Merry Christmas from the Mad-Hatters," Shibani wrote: "Bringing the swag this Christmas! Merry Merry from mine to yours."

Check it out:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film, which even premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Farhan is currently prepping for his next film - Toofan. It is a sports drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film is slated to open in theatres on October 2.

