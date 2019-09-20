Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer, As Reviewed By Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan with Chiranjeevi. (Image courtesy: aamir_khan)

Aamir Khan is keeping up with the work of his 'favourite actor' (his words not ours) Chiranjeevi and his post about the latter's upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy proves it. Aamir Khan, 53, watched the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy recently and shared this thoughts on social media. "Just saw the trailer of Sye Raa...! Huge scale! I am a big fan of Chiranjeevi Garu and I can't wait to see the film! All the very best to Chiranjeevi Sir, Ram Charan and the entire team," he wrote. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before than the First War of Independence of 1857. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open in cinemas on October 2.

Here's what Aamir Khan posted for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

Earlier this year, the Mangal Panday actor ran into Chiranjeevi at the Kyoto airport and he shared a picture from their impromptu meeting. "Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise. Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir," he had tweeted.

Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise :-) .

Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir

During the promotion of his 2016 film Dangal, Aamir Khan revealed his bucket list of actors he wants to work with from the southern film industry. "I look forward to an opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan, and I also like his brother Chiranjeevi's work," Aamir Khan had said.

As of now, Aamir Khan is busy working on Lal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. He also has Mogul, a biopic on T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, in the pipeline.

