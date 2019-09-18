Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer: Chiranjeevi Is A Force You Don't Want To Mess With

Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The film also features Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases on October 2 The film's Hindi version is presented by Farhan Akhtar

The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released the film's trailer on the Internet on Wednesday, which will blow your minds. Chiranjeevi plays the titular Narasimha Reddy, a real life historic figure who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before than the First War of Independence of 1857. Narasimha Reddy rebels against the East India Company's atrocities and rebels from all corners of the country hope to join his fight. Narasimha Reddy's people are loyal to him and they won't give him away even to save their own lives. Narasimha Reddy is a warrior who transforms into an ideology as he is hell-bent on defying the the East India Company's rule. Amitabh Bachchan appears in the trailer as the narrator of Narasimha Reddy's valiant story and also as his mentor, who tells him he cannot lose this fight at any cost.

Kichcha Sudeep plays Avuku Raju and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen Raja Pandi Nadar, both of whom want to associate themselves to Narasimha Reddy's rebellion. Tamannaah Bhatia plays Lakshmi, who only wants to be remembered as Narasimha Reddy's wife.

Watch the gripping trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy here:

The trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has several cutting-edge action sequences performed by Chiranjeevi, which the 63-year-old actor said were 'challenging.' He said, "It was a challenge. Ram Charan and Surender Reddy (director of the film) made me work hard. When I was hearing the subject, I was like, 'We can have a duplicate or morph my face and do the action bit.' But these guys did not compromise and made me do the fight scenes."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan while the film will be presented in Hindi by Farhan Akhtar' Excel Entertainment. The ensemble cast of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also includes Nayantara and Anushka Shetty, who plays the role of Jhansi's Rani Laxmi Bai.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open in theatres on October 2.

